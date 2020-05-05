Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $445.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,555,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $445,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

