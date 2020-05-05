Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.78. 1,366,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

