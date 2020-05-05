Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,957 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.80. 2,233,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

