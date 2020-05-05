Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,594 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $29,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,866. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

