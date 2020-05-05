Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.09 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,911,000 after acquiring an additional 354,357 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $230.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.40 and its 200 day moving average is $242.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

