Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,200,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508,426. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

