Wedbush Boosts Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $63.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
DNKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.57.
DNKN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 1,545,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,698. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 178,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 87,695 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 166,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 211,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.
Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
