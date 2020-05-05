Wedbush Boosts Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $63.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.57.

DNKN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 1,545,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,698. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 178,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 87,695 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 166,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 211,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

