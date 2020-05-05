WinCash (WCC) Price Tops $2.48

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00027615 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $3.72 million and $39,351.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000876 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.