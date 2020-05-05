Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $104.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ WING traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.94. 788,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.18. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $123.90.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2,969.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $21,170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 284,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

