Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Workday were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Workday by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Workday by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 7,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.98. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

