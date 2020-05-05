Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 1,145,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 41.0% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 54,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

