Zacks: Analysts Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $62,991,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $10,869,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,252,000 after purchasing an additional 156,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 252,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.