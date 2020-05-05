Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to post sales of $32.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $37.25 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $24.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $133.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.37 million to $142.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.26 million, with estimates ranging from $124.37 million to $152.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens raised Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 30,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

