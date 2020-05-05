Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 189.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 957,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $2,537,292.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,451,765 shares of company stock worth $15,859,609. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vaxart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 403,821 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 477,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

VXRT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 4,348,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,851,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.11. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

