Zacks: Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Enstar Group an industry rank of 138 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESGR shares. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $176,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.70. 47,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,543. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $213.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.80.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

