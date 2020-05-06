$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. First Defiance Financial posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Defiance Financial.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million.

FDEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

FDEF traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 143,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,954. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $644.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.