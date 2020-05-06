1,234 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BLK traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.49. 525,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.37 and a 200 day moving average of $485.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,495 shares of company stock valued at $75,092,004. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

