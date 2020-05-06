178,561 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,523,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra increased their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

CCEP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 1,522,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,092. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

