23,198 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,132. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

