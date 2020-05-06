2,892 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 16,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 46,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

