29,427 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. 1,504,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,483. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

