3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,676. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day moving average is $160.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

