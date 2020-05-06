450,000 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Acquired by OCO Capital Partners L.P.

OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust makes up about 5.8% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.45% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PMT. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $74,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

