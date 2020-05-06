67,560 Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,000. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 5.4% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spence Asset Management owned 0.09% of Teladoc Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after buying an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $3,763,673.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.42.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.46 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

