800,000 Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by OCO Capital Partners L.P.

OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,776,000. KKR & Co Inc makes up about 23.0% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of KKR & Co Inc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,210 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,671 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,900,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53,942 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,777 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 1,837,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,907. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

