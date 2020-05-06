9,044 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 2,917,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,290. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.94. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

