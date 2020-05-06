A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Cfra

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cfra from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

