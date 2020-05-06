A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 138.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $126,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

