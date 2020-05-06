AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 276.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,467 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.2% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,037,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.