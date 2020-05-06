ACCO Brands Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 801,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,821. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $644.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.