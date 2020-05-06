ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,821. The stock has a market cap of $644.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

