Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires 24,103 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 8,369.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,152,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. 2,461,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,922. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

