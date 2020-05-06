Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5,217.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.40. 205,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.46. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $108.21.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

