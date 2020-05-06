Acima Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $13,442,911,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,819,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $85,513,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $38,340,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 956,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after acquiring an additional 570,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

CPB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,588. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

