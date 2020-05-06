Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of EWM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. 226,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,393. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

