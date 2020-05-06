Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $644,000 Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 6,758.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,061 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 94,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 29,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,151. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.