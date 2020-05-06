Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $78,000 Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,874,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 55,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 49,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA EWP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 282,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,720. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

