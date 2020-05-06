Acima Private Wealth LLC Invests $157,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. 8,803,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,043,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

