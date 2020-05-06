Acima Private Wealth LLC Invests $51,000 in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. 9,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,168. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $44.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

