Acima Private Wealth LLC Invests $51,000 in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. 9,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,168. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $44.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.