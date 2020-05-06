Acima Private Wealth LLC Invests $59,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 132,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 196,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 153,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 129,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. 205,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,205. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

