Acima Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

