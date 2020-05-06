Acima Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 595.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period.

ARGT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 311,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,029. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

