Acima Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. 7,198,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

