Acima Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,765,000 after buying an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

