Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 235,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 185,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 79,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,534 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

