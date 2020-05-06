Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 314 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,803,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,739. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

