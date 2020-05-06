Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 322 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,371. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $131.73. 858,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

