Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,042,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635,396. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

