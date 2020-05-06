Acima Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

TXN traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $112.42. 3,672,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

