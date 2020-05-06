Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATVI traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $72.87. 21,704,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,789,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.